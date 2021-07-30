Yokem Connection
Health expert dispels COVID-19 vaccine myths relating to pregnancy

(unsplash.com)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. One of the biggest challenges facing health officials is dispelling the myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

KSLA’s Jade Myers looked into how some of those myths involve the safety of pregnant women.

Sarah Miller is eight months pregnant, and as the Delta variant spreads, she says she feels safe after receiving the COVID vaccine.

“I got the vaccine to protect myself, my family, and my baby eventually when she’s born,” said Miller.

One of the many reasons why some women are hesitant to get the vaccine are fears over pregnancy. At the top of the list are concerns for the child’s safety and the ability for a woman to get pregnant.

“We have great data that shows the COVID vaccine does not increase women’s risk of infertility. It does not increase women’s risk of miscarriage, of birth defects or of any bad pregnancy outcomes,” said Maternal/Fetal Medicine Fellow with Ochsner Baptist Medical Center Dr. Jayne Martin.

Doctors say misinformation on social media has kept many women from getting vaccinated.

“The theories and the myths that were first circulating on Facebook and social media have been disproven and so people need to hear it loud that the COVID vaccine does not increase your risk of infertility. It does not increase your risk of miscarriage, or any bad pregnancy outcomes,” said Martin.

As a soon-to-be new mom, Miller says she believes those who can get the vaccine should get it.

“I want everyone to get vaccinated if they can. Protect your children, protect your babies,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more evidence on how the vaccine can protect your unborn child.

