Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Getting back to that routine’: How one Shreveport family gears up for the school year

Diana Renaud spends precious time with her two daughters at home in Shreveport before the...
Diana Renaud spends precious time with her two daughters at home in Shreveport before the school year begins.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The long summer days are coming to an end and for many, the school year is just weeks away. As families across the ArkLaTex prepare to transition from camps and vacations to the classroom, KSLA sought advice from one family with expertise.

Justin and Diana Renaud have four children: Tristen, Sawyer, Kinsley, and Mae. Summers for the Reneaus are spent together and largely outside; the more nature, the better.

“Things slow down, we don’t have to wake the kids up as early, and we don’t have to be as strict on bedtime,” Justin said. “We spend a lot of time outdoors... getting the kids outside, trail hikes, and camping.”

However, as with all families, getting their four charismatic children ready for life inside the school building can sometimes be easier said than done.

“We don’t let them have screens during the week and we cut out a little bit of the screen time,” Justin explained. “It’s a detox, it really is. You’re pulling away these devices that stimulates your mind in ways you can’t compete with.”

Justin and Diana also work to shift their children’s sleep schedule: fewer late nights and more early mornings.

“Get back into a routine of consistent bedtime and waking them up at a consistent time,” Justin explained. “Even if you don’t have to get up early, go ahead and wake them up at that time.”

Before bed, Justin and Diana also speak with each of their children individually to hear what’s on their heart and if they have any concerns about the upcoming year.

“Talk to your kids and ask them how they are doing,” said Justin. “Some of the kids can’t go to sleep without that time, so it’s been very healthy for them and it’s a very intimate time for mom and dad.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years

Latest News

LIVE INTERVIEW: Caddo Parish elementary counselor of the year talks about how to address back...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Caddo Parish elementary counselor of the year talks about upcoming school year
Tips for saving money on school supplies, uniforms
Tips for saving money on school supplies, uniforms
LIVE MUSIC: Logan and the Legendaries - Pt. 3
LIVE MUSIC: Logan and the Legendaries - Pt. 3
Parents can take advantage of tax-free weekend to buy school supplies
Parents can take advantage of tax-free weekend to buy school supplies
News 12 Up to the Minute Summer Sizzle at 6:30 a.m. - July 30, 2021
News 12 Up to the Minute Summer Sizzle at 6:30 a.m. - July 30, 2021