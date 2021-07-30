‘Getting back to that routine’: How one Shreveport family gears up for the school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The long summer days are coming to an end and for many, the school year is just weeks away. As families across the ArkLaTex prepare to transition from camps and vacations to the classroom, KSLA sought advice from one family with expertise.

Justin and Diana Renaud have four children: Tristen, Sawyer, Kinsley, and Mae. Summers for the Reneaus are spent together and largely outside; the more nature, the better.

“Things slow down, we don’t have to wake the kids up as early, and we don’t have to be as strict on bedtime,” Justin said. “We spend a lot of time outdoors... getting the kids outside, trail hikes, and camping.”

However, as with all families, getting their four charismatic children ready for life inside the school building can sometimes be easier said than done.

“We don’t let them have screens during the week and we cut out a little bit of the screen time,” Justin explained. “It’s a detox, it really is. You’re pulling away these devices that stimulates your mind in ways you can’t compete with.”

Justin and Diana also work to shift their children’s sleep schedule: fewer late nights and more early mornings.

“Get back into a routine of consistent bedtime and waking them up at a consistent time,” Justin explained. “Even if you don’t have to get up early, go ahead and wake them up at that time.”

Before bed, Justin and Diana also speak with each of their children individually to hear what’s on their heart and if they have any concerns about the upcoming year.

“Talk to your kids and ask them how they are doing,” said Justin. “Some of the kids can’t go to sleep without that time, so it’s been very healthy for them and it’s a very intimate time for mom and dad.”

