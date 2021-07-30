Yokem Connection
Family’s pet hog shot and killed on their property; sheriff’s office looking for who did it

Junior, a 7-year-old Duroc hog, was shot and killed on his owners' property. Now, the sheriff's...
Junior, a 7-year-old Duroc hog, was shot and killed on his owners' property. Now, the sheriff's office is looking for who did it.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a family’s pet hog, Junior.

The sheriff’s office says Junior is a 7-year-old Duroc hog; he’s a domesticated family pet. Sometime on July 28 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Junior was shot and killed while on the family’s property. It happened in the area of Shiloh and Longstreet, officials say.

The family has been breeding hogs for some time, but Junior was considered more of a pet by the family’s kids because of his calm personality. Through their breeding business, the sheriff’s office says the family has provided food for other area families, as well as extracurricular youth clubs. Junior was the family’s only boar.

The family has asked for the help of the sheriff’s office to find the person responsible. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for info leading to an arrest. If you know anything about who killed Junior, call 1-800-505-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

