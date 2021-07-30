Excessive heat warnings now in place for the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures have now reached the threshold for the heat advisories to be upgraded to excessive heat warnings. This means you need to use even more caution while in the heat.

This evening will be mostly dry with maybe only one shower passing by. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry with no rain. It will however be very hot! Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s until after sunset then will gradually cool down. Even by tonight, it will still feel very muggy with temperatures in the 90s early on. If you have any evening plans, remember to stay hydrated.

Overnight, it will be dry with a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain. The humidity will make it quite uncomfortable though. The temperature will only cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s by sunrise Saturday. Through most of the night, it will be in the 80s. It will feel like the 90s for the first half. Regardless, it will be a very muggy night.

Over this weekend, it will still be very hot. Dangerously hot if you’re not careful. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon both days. The feels-like temperature will be up closer to 110 in the afternoon. Therefore, we have heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in place for the weekend. There will also be little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower on Saturday. Sunday however, will have a slightly better shot of seeing some rain in the afternoon. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot! So use extra caution while outside.

With all the heat around this weekend, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

A couple tips you can do to stay safe is wear light, and loose fitting clothes. Also drink lots and lots of water. Even when you do not feel thirsty. ALWAYS check the back seat of a car. Even if you crack the windows and you’re coming back in a couple minutes, never leave a pet or child in the car. Plus you can take frequent breaks and go inside where there’s AC so you can cool off real quick.

Next week is still showing signs there might be a switch in the weather pattern! We may turn things around to having less heat and more rain. I have the rain chances up to 50% on Monday and 30% Tuesday. There is a chance the rain clears out Tuesday, but I’m a little hesitant lowering the rain chances as of now. Temperatures though, will likely fall out of the 90s to the upper 80s, at least on Monday! Even on Tuesday we will warm up to the lower 90s, so it is still a huge improvement!

As we go through Wednesday and Thursday, it will remain at or just below average. So high temperatures should be in the lower 90s. It is still hot enough to get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. So use plenty of caution. Maybe more now since it will feel so much better outside. Don’t let the heat catch up to you! There may also be a couple small showers at times, but it will not rain all day. It should be some very beautiful weather!

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a thriven Thursday and an even better rest of the week! Stay hydrated and cool in this heat!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.