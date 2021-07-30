Yokem Connection
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound

Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.(Family)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has revealed how Shamia Little, 17, died.

The teen’s body was found Monday, July 12 after she went missing on July 6 at Doug Williams Park. On Friday, July 30, the coroner’s office said she died from a gunshot wound.

[Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little]

Her funeral was held July 24 at Booker T. Washington High School, where she was a student.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

