Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has revealed how Shamia Little, 17, died.

The teen’s body was found Monday, July 12 after she went missing on July 6 at Doug Williams Park. On Friday, July 30, the coroner’s office said she died from a gunshot wound.

[Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little]

Her funeral was held July 24 at Booker T. Washington High School, where she was a student.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

