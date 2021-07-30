Caddo Parish reinstating mask mandate at parish facilities starting Aug. 2

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Per recommended CDC guidelines, Caddo Parish is requiring everyone wear face masks inside parish-owned facilities and offices starting Aug. 2.

This includes all parish buildings, all government chambers for Caddo Parish Commission activities, and the 8th floor of Government Plaza.

The mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

“Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. “We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business.”

