Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish reinstating mask mandate at parish facilities starting Aug. 2

Starting Aug. 2, 2021, masks will be required at all parish-owned facilities.
Starting Aug. 2, 2021, masks will be required at all parish-owned facilities.(Caddo Parish)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Per recommended CDC guidelines, Caddo Parish is requiring everyone wear face masks inside parish-owned facilities and offices starting Aug. 2.

This includes all parish buildings, all government chambers for Caddo Parish Commission activities, and the 8th floor of Government Plaza.

The mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

“Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. “We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought

Latest News

Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners announced Friday
COVID-19 vaccine
How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex