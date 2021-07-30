BPCC nursing instructor says they’re increasing enrollment to help hospitals amid current COVID surge

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The rise of COVID-19 cases creates more stress for the healthcare system. Across the United States, there’s a shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Assistant Dean of Nursing Cathy Maddry at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). She says right now, they’re increasing enrollment to help out area hospitals.

Tonight on News 12, hear how she says this will help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.