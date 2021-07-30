Yokem Connection
Bossier man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of juveniles

David Patton, Jr., 42
David Patton, Jr., 42(BPSO | Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, another man has been arrested on various sexual abuse charges against juveniles.

David Patton, Jr., 42, of Bossier City, was arrested on warrant charges on July 29 for molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The charges were a result of an investigation by BSO detectives who discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13.

Patton was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking on Thursday, July 29. His bond is set at $365,000.

Detectives also say there may be other victims. Anyone who feels they have been a victim, or has information about any sexual crime involving Patton or any other person, is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Sheriff Julian Whittington encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred more than 20 years ago. The statue of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age for these types of sexual crimes.

