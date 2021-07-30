Yokem Connection
Bodies of 2 young children discovered during Maryland traffic stop

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Md. (Gray News) - A routine traffic stop turned up something disturbing, authorities said.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Essex, where, police said, officers during a traffic stop found two young children, a boy and girl, dead inside a car.

Authorities identified the children as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

“Something suspicious about this vehicle ... piqued the interest of our patrol officers. Exactly what unfolded, I’m not at liberty to share at this point, only because this does remain an active and open investigation,” said Joy Stewart, director of Public Affairs for Baltimore County Police.

Police took the driver into custody as officers continue to push for answers in this early investigation.

“Our detectives have a great deal of evidence they’re going through at this point,” Stewart said. “As I mentioned, the relationship between these children and the driver remains part of this investigation.”

The suspect faces charges, leaving a father in shock of the five seconds of the traffic stop he has saved on his phone.

“It’s pretty crazy, kind of heart-breaking, man,” passerby Dan Bardzik said. “There was a pile of, almost, garbage and stuff next to it, and they were completely surrounded. This was a gruesome discovery.

“It takes your breath away because I have two kids - a 2 and 3-year-olds right now, so it’s like crazy, man, tragic loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBAL contributed to this report.

