Armed suspect who caused lockdown found in neighborhood near hospital

An armed suspect who caused a temporary lockdown at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on...
An armed suspect who caused a temporary lockdown at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on Thursday, July 29, 2021 is now in custody, police say.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The person responsible for causing a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon at a Shreveport medical facility is now in custody.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at least a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to Millicent Way near John Hendrick Drive and Brunswick Drive for a call about a “suspicious person,” according to 911 dispatch records.

Police say this person is the same suspect who caused CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center to go into lockdown Thursday afternoon. The suspect had to be taken to the hospital after being taken into custody. A K-9 was used to help take him into custody.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

