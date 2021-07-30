Another day, another Heat Advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking, surprise, more intense heat across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures this afternoon will again be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be pushing towards 110. Expect this to continue through the weekend with even hotter temperatures likely for the region. We do continue to track changes though on the way for the region in the form of a cold front that will move in on Monday. Rain on Monday will help usher in cooler temperatures and perhaps even a drop in the oppressive humidity towards the middle of next week.

We are tracking intense heat for your Friday with 'feels-like' temperatures near 110 degrees. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure that you are prepared for the oppressive heat that will beat down on the region today. Heat Advisories are again in effect as high temperatures surge into the upper 90s this afternoon. Like Thursday, do not expect Mother Nature to dish much in the way of any relief as it should remain mostly dry across the region today. Please make sure you drink plenty of water Friday.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. In fact, it is likely to get even hotter as high temperatures in excess of 100 degrees are looking likely Saturday. With heat this intense Excessive Heat Warnings are going to be a concern both Saturday and Sunday. But once we get to Sunday evening we are tracking increasing clouds and shower chances with our next weather maker moving in.

Looking ahead to next week that weather maker in the form of a cold front could have some major changes to our forecast. It starts on Monday with widespread rain and thunderstorms helping to drive our high temperatures back under the 90 degree mark. While we dry out Tuesday and our highs rebound somewhat dropping humidity could be the biggest change you could feel across the ArkLaTex next week, and perhaps the change to really look forward to.

In the meantime, get ready for another scorcher on the way Friday! Have a great weekend!

