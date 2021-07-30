Yokem Connection
4 tips to cut costs on school supplies

The price of school supplies can really add up, especially when you're buying for more than one...
By Adria Goins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The back-to-school supply list is long, which means your receipt will be too.

Here are some ways to decrease your spending on back-to-school. First, check the supplies you already have at home. Oftentimes, your kids will come home for the summer with supplies you bought that year that went unused.

Next, check store apps to see if they offer any coupons you can use on your purchase. Places like Michaels and JoAnn’s offer deals on supplies and you can use coupons in those stores as well.

Be careful not to overspend when you think you’re scoring a deal. You might think you’re paying less when you get things like Crayons at the Dollar Tree, but you can actually find those cheaper at Target, Walmart, and Office Depot.

Consider shopping online. Oftentimes, you can find backpacks for next to nothing online at places like 6pm.com and Amazon.

Technology is the big buy once again this year, since laptops and tablets are more of a necessity these days. Make sure you ask major retailers like Apple, Microsoft, and Dell about any student discounts. Apple is offering students free AirPods when you purchase certain Macs or iPads.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

