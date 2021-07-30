Yokem Connection
18-wheeler hauling 62 head of cattle catches fire on I-20

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an 18-wheeler carrying 62 head of cattle caught fire on Friday, July 30, at around 4:25 p.m.

The incident occurred on I-20 westbound near the 33 mile marker.

Out of the 62 cows, four have been determined as deceased. Those on the scene are working to get the other cows to safety as quickly as possible.

Rancher, cattleman, and Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4 Jury Member John Ed Jorden is also on scene to aid in moving the cows onto another trailer.

Deputies advise motorists that the outside lane of I-20 W is closed. Traffic is still flowing on the inside lane at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, officials believe it may have been a brake fire.

