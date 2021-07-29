Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

The incident occurred at the Woodlawn Terrace apartment complex in the 700 block of W 68th Street.

Officials say a woman was shot in the shoulder by another woman as she was leaving the apartment. The suspect fled the scene, however, SPD was able to identify her. They have not released her name at this time.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two additional people from the apartment were detained due to outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

