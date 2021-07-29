Yokem Connection
Tips to keep dogs safe in extreme heat

(KSLA)
By Jessica Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Extreme heat is not only dangerous for yourself but for your pets as well.

Probably the most dreaded time for you and your pets is exercising in the dog days of summer.

“If your dog is not used to playing out in the heat, don’t start bringing them out in the heat,” said Dr. Kathryn McFadden at Towne South Animal Hospital.

Our heat advisories the past several days prove dangerous hot weather is here to stay, and with that comes a rise in heat-related illnesses in pets.

Recognizing and learning how to prevent heat exhaustion in your pet could save their life.

“Excessive panting, feeling lethargic and not really wanting to be around you. Elevated heart beats and gums that are pale, or white, or really red, when that happens you want to bring them in immediately,” said McFadden.

Because long walks and outdoor play are important for a dog’s health, keep them off of pavement and asphalt where paws can burn in just minutes and make sure they have access to different cooling measures.

