Silver Alert issued for missing Longview woman last seen on W. Marshall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department and Texas DPS have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Judy Akridge of Longview.

Akridge is is 5′3″ and 160 pounds. Akridge was last seen Wednesday near the 3000 block of W. Marshall in Longview wearing a white shirt with a flower on it, blue jean capris, and no shoes.

Please call Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170 with any information.

