Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Saints WR Deonte Harris arrested for DUI on July 16

Deonte Harris is entering Year 3 with the New Orleans Saints.
Deonte Harris is entering Year 3 with the New Orleans Saints.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was recently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest happened on July 16 in Baltimore at 1:27 a.m. according to police records.

According to Baltimore County police records Harris was driving 77 mph with a speed limit of 55 mph.

In the past, NFL players are levied a two-game suspension for DUI.

Harris is entering his third season with the Black and Gold. Harris pulled in one TD reception in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense; victim identified
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey spoke at a news conference regarding the...
Bossier Schools announce guidelines for upcoming school year; face coverings ‘strongly encouraged’ but not required
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish
Amanda Snellgrove, 42.
Bossier City woman reported missing arrested in Bowie County

Latest News

Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights
Pictured is Dallas Cowboy tight end Blake Jarwin. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Like Dak Prescott, Cowboys tight-end Blake Jarwin coming back from major injury
Dak Prescott talks to the press about how glad is to be back in training camp. (Source: KLTV...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is glad to be back at training camp after injury
Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF