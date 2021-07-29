Police: Shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’
38-year-old Tramain Ware is suspected of shooting two females, police say
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, police have identified a suspect in a shooting that sent two females to the hospital.
They say 38-year-old Tramain Ware should be considered to be armed and dangerous.
He is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Creekside Apartments on Nichols Drive.
Police say they have identified Ware as a person of interest but have made no arrest.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
