Police: Shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’

38-year-old Tramain Ware is suspected of shooting two females, police say
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tramain Ware as a suspect in a shooting...
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tramain Ware as a suspect in a shooting about 1:30 p.m. July 29, 2021, at Creekside Apartments on Nichols Drive that sent two females to the hospital. Authorities say he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, police have identified a suspect in a shooting that sent two females to the hospital.

They say 38-year-old Tramain Ware should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Creekside Apartments on Nichols Drive.

Police say they have identified Ware as a person of interest but have made no arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

