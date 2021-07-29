Yokem Connection
Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a domestic disturbance that ended in officers tasing him.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened in the 22000 block of Mariano Street at around 2:50 a.m. on July 28.

Police arrived and requested Hayes remain outside of the residence while they spoke to the victim. In a press release, police say Hayes repeatedly tried to re-enter the house, despite officers blocking his path and issuing verbal commands for him to remain outside.

Back up was requested and while trying to handcuff the Pelicans player, Hayes broke free and pushed one of the officers into a wall, according to LAPD.

Hayes and the officers went to the ground, where he continued to resist officers. The struggle lasted two-and-half minutes, officials say.

Police tased Hayes twice, the release says, before being able to handcuff the 6′11″ NBA center.

A spokesperson from the Pelicans issued the following statement:

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes,” the spokesperson said. “We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Hayes was arrested for resisting arrest and taken to a hospital for treatment where he was later released. The officer was also treated and released from a local hospital.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

