O’Rourke, protesters begin nearly 30-mile Texas voting march

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) - Church leaders and former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke are leading a nearly 30-mile voting rights march in Texas.

The walk began Wednesday with nearly 100 participants in suburban Austin and is scheduled to end this weekend at the state Capitol. The march is the latest effort by Democrats to keep up the pressure over voting rights when the prospects of action from Congress is fading.

Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state earlier this month to again block passage of new GOP-backed elections laws.

But Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will immediately call another special session once Democrats return.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

