Minden community reacts to recent rash of shootings

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden police have responded to more than 85 shots fired calls since the start of 2021, according to Lt. Kenneth James.

Following the shooting death of a three-year-old on Thursday, people in the community tell KSLA the crime is the worst they’ve seen and they are tired of it.

“I am heartbroken,” Evetta Mitchell said about the young boy. “It’s showing us that our time is not long.”

Some people say it’s time for city leaders to step in.

“It’s a lot of kids, a lot of teenagers with nothing to do. This is what they do all day, get into another senseless beef. It’s sad. Instead of summer programs...Minden don’t offer nothing, not for the youth,” Kerry Cole said.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said crime has definitely increased this year. Parker, police Chief Steve Cropper and Mayor Terry Gardner are planning to meet next month to discuss a potential plan to curb the violence.

