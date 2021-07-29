Yokem Connection
McNeese to require masks regardless of vaccination status

McNeese State University
McNeese State University(MSU)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will require all students, faculty, and staff on campus to wear masks in classrooms and labs regardless of their vaccination status, according to the University’s website.

The University’s policy is a result of recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC.

This policy will be in effect for the Fall 2021 semester.

