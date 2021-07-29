Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Wednesday, July 28, the ADH reported 1,703 new cases; 1,064 people hospitalized; and 209 people on ventilators. The state also recorded 12 more deaths.

The news conference comes as Hutchinson and lawmakers face growing calls to lift the state’s ban on mask mandates in public schools.

Watch the governor’s full briefing live on-air or online here:

