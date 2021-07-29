Hottest weather of the summer this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track scorching heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are again in effect for all of the viewing area Thursday and you should expect this through the weekend. In fact, the hottest weather we have seen all summer is likely this weekend with high temperatures that should cross into triple digits. Like yesterday there will only be limited chances for relief in the form of showers from Mother Nature. Our next real chance for rain will come next week on Monday as we are tracking a front that will clip the ArkLaTex bringing widespread rain and a brief drop in our temperatures. But while our temperatures will drop expect the humidity to stay high across the region.

We are tracking yet another day of intense heat across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as an other scorching day is expected for the region. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be approaching the 110 degree mark for some in the ArkLaTex. Like yesterday, there will only be very limited potential for showers and most will stay dry across the region.

As we move ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast you can expect more of the same for the ArkLaTex. In fact, it will actually be getting hotter across the region. High temperatures on Friday will pusher farther into the upper 90s and triple digits should be expected this weekend. With only a very small chance of a shower Heat Advisories are expected with Excessive Heat Warnings possible especially Saturday and Sunday.

Now when we get to next week is when finally some relief may be on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. A front will be sweeping through the region bringing some widespread shower and storm potential along with a brief drop in temperatures. While our temperatures may fall the insane mugginess that is custom for the region will not be going anywhere. So expect more sweating even with a drop in temperatures.

In the meantime, get ready for another sweltering day. Have a great Thursday!

