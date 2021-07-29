Extreme heat this weekend, but changes are on the way

(KSLA) - While this weekend will have the hottest weather so far this year, we are tracking changes by next week. A rare August cold front will push in to bring rain and drop temperatures a bit!

This evening will be nice and dry with limited rain. Most of the ArkLaTex will not see a single drop. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but also a lot of sunshine all evening long. Now for the temperatures, they will remain hot. It will take until after the sun goes down before things start to cool off. We have the heat advisory in place until 7:00 this evening. Even as we enter the night, it will still be very warm and muggy.

Overnight, it will be nice and mostly clear. We will not see any rain activity on Live First Alert Doppler. Look for the temperatures to remain very warm and muggy. It will only cool down to the upper 70s. However, with the humidity, it will feel like the 80s as we start the day. It’s a sign of another hot day upcoming!

Friday will go back up to the upper 90s with those high temperatures. There’s a chance some areas reach 100 degrees! So, expect some extreme heat! Make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day. Water is the best choice, even over other sport drinks. There will be about a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, most of you will stay dry and not see a drop of rain. I would not rely on any rain to help cool temperatures down though.

By this upcoming weekend, it will still be very hot. Possibly even hotter than what we had over the week. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since it is so hot for several days, I think we can safely call this the beginning of the “dog days of summer”. This weekend will also bring little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, the rain chance is not zero, but it is close. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot, so use extra caution while outside.

Tips on how to stay safe in the heat (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anytime soon, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

First alert to next week that there might be a switch in the weather pattern! We may turn things around to having less heat and more rain. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Monday and 30% Tuesday. Temperatures though, will likely fall out of the 90s at least on Monday! Even on Tuesday we will warm up to the lower 90s, so it is still a huge improvement!

As we go through Wednesday and Thursday, it will remain at or just below average. So high temperatures should be in the lower 90s. It is still hot enough to get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. So use plenty of caution. Maybe more now since it will feel so much better outside. Don’t let the heat catch up to you! There may also be a couple small showers at times, but it will not rain all day. It should be some very beautiful weather!

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a thriven Thursday and an even better rest of the week! Stay hydrated and cool in this heat!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.