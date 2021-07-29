Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Extra staff headed to Baton Rouge General’s Mid-City campus to help with fourth COVID surge

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge General (BRG) say additional staff members are headed to the hospital’s Mid-City campus next week to help care for patients amid a fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

More than 100 staff members will arrive during the week of Monday, Aug. 2 and will be able to care for an additional 110 COVID patients the hospital admits.

RELATED: BR hospital surpasses previous COVID hospitalizations

As of Thursday, July 29, there were 94 COVID patients hospitalized between BRG’s Mid-City and Bluebonnet campuses.

There were a total of 269 COVID patients between Baton Rouge’s three hospitals, Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, and Ochsner on Thursday.

Baton Rouge COVID Hospitalizations as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Baton Rouge COVID Hospitalizations as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021.(provided photo)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
Reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility prompt temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday
Children's Hospital Sees Big Covid Jump
Children’s hospital see big jump in covid cases
With an end to the federal eviction moratorium, here are your options
With an end to the federal eviction moratorium, here are your options