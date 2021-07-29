Community fundraiser being held for teen who died in DeSoto Parish after being hit by pickup

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - The community is coming together to raise money for the family of a teen girl killed after being hit by a pickup truck while walking home from work in Grand Cane.

The Sonic in Stonewall (2376 US 171) is having a fundraiser for Jasilyn Grimes Thursday, July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The money will go to the family to help them pay for funeral expenses.

