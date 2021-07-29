Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Community fundraiser being held for teen who died in DeSoto Parish after being hit by pickup

Jasilyn Grimes, 17, was killed Saturday, July 24, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck in...
Jasilyn Grimes, 17, was killed Saturday, July 24, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck in DeSoto Parish, La.(Mary Hensley)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - The community is coming together to raise money for the family of a teen girl killed after being hit by a pickup truck while walking home from work in Grand Cane.

The Sonic in Stonewall (2376 US 171) is having a fundraiser for Jasilyn Grimes Thursday, July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The money will go to the family to help them pay for funeral expenses.

[Friends remember DeSoto Parish teen who died after being hit by a pickup while walking home from work]

