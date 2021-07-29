Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Children’s hospital see big jump in covid cases

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The number of children hospitalized with Covid has increased from 4 on Monday to 20 today at New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

Doctors urge parents to get their kids vaccinated if they’re over 12 and mask up if they are younger.

Parents of children with Covid have been filing into LCMC-Children’s Hospital in large numbers.

“We are being inundated right now with Covid cases we currently have 20 patients in-house of which three are in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. George Bisset, with LCMC Children’s Hospital.

That is up from four cases since Monday. Statewide the numbers have skyrocketed.

Cases for children between zero and four years old have risen from 78 cases in the week of June 10th…to 1085 cases this week…according to the state health department.

In the 5 to 17-year-old age group numbers have jumped tenfold…from 342 cases the week of June 10…to 3534 cases this week.

“In children, the positivity rate has gone up around 4% a couple of weeks ago to around 21%,” said Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart.

But while covid numbers climb at children’s some other hospitals aren’t seeing increases.

“The good news is we have seen very little hospitalizations among children,” said Dr. Hart.

But of the 20 cases hospitalized at Children’s…Dr. Bisset says three are in the ICU…suffering a variety of upper respiratory infections, and worse.

“We have had one death with Covid that was three days ago,” he said.

Dr. Bisset says many of the children with covid they are seeing are coming in with pre-existing conditions.

“I would say the majority we have had had problems with obesity, sickle cell, or diabetes,” said Dr. Bisset.

Doctors expect the spike to worsen and they urge parents to take precautions now.

“For the sake of your kids get vaccinated, if you’re not. Protect your children,” said Bisset.

And if they are over 12 doctors urge them to get vaccinated

The CDC says children between under 12 years old, who can’t get vaccinated, should get back to the basics and wear masks and social distance wherever possible.

The CDC says if your child is unvaccinated, you should limit visits with people who are not vaccinated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
Police investigating possible armed person incident at Shreveport medical facility
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years

Latest News

This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday
With an end to the federal eviction moratorium, here are your options
With an end to the federal eviction moratorium, here are your options
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls for special legislative session, says his state is in a...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls for special legislative session, says his state is in a 'public health emergency'