Children’s hospital see big jump in covid cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The number of children hospitalized with Covid has increased from 4 on Monday to 20 today at New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

Doctors urge parents to get their kids vaccinated if they’re over 12 and mask up if they are younger.

Parents of children with Covid have been filing into LCMC-Children’s Hospital in large numbers.

“We are being inundated right now with Covid cases we currently have 20 patients in-house of which three are in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. George Bisset, with LCMC Children’s Hospital.

That is up from four cases since Monday. Statewide the numbers have skyrocketed.

Cases for children between zero and four years old have risen from 78 cases in the week of June 10th…to 1085 cases this week…according to the state health department.

In the 5 to 17-year-old age group numbers have jumped tenfold…from 342 cases the week of June 10…to 3534 cases this week.

“In children, the positivity rate has gone up around 4% a couple of weeks ago to around 21%,” said Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart.

But while covid numbers climb at children’s some other hospitals aren’t seeing increases.

“The good news is we have seen very little hospitalizations among children,” said Dr. Hart.

But of the 20 cases hospitalized at Children’s…Dr. Bisset says three are in the ICU…suffering a variety of upper respiratory infections, and worse.

“We have had one death with Covid that was three days ago,” he said.

Dr. Bisset says many of the children with covid they are seeing are coming in with pre-existing conditions.

“I would say the majority we have had had problems with obesity, sickle cell, or diabetes,” said Dr. Bisset.

Doctors expect the spike to worsen and they urge parents to take precautions now.

“For the sake of your kids get vaccinated, if you’re not. Protect your children,” said Bisset.

And if they are over 12 doctors urge them to get vaccinated

The CDC says children between under 12 years old, who can’t get vaccinated, should get back to the basics and wear masks and social distance wherever possible.

The CDC says if your child is unvaccinated, you should limit visits with people who are not vaccinated.

