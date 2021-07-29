Child killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A child was reportedly shot and killed in Minden sometime Wednesday night (July 28) or early Thursday morning (July 29).

Details are limited right now, but the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the Minden Police Department is working the case.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook. The organization says it was a drive-by shooting in which the shooter(s) fired multiple shots towards a home. One shot hit a small child. The child’s parent then rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Drive By Shooting in Minden claims the life of a small child The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that... Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

KSLA has a team in Minden trying to get more information. We’ll update this story when we learn more. Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip online here.

