Brian Matthews announces he’s running for mayor of Texarkana, Texas

The candidate says he plans to build at brighter future to Texarkana
Brian Matthews is running for mayor of Texarkana, Texas.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Brian Matthews is planning on running for mayor of Texarkana. The A&M-Texarkana professor and former city council member plans to lead an open campaign with responsible leadership, he announced in a news release Thursday, July 29.

Brian Matthews
“I am devoted to meeting with citizens to listen to their vision for the city in which they live and work,” said Matthews. “I am committed to being a unifying voice that will carry the voice of the people to city hall. I consider it my duty to be a responsible and ambitious leader who promotes collaborative government that promotes stewardship and welcomes citizen ingenuity.”

Matthews says he will focus on city and community partnerships, community revitalization efforts, and economic development initiatives.

“I believe that the success of Texarkana, Texas depends on unlocking the potential of each citizen and innovating that potential at the city and community levels,” he said.

Matthews is an assistant professor of management at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and served as a city council member for Ward 4 from 2012 to 2017. He’s a member of the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club and the Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP.

Matthews announced a campaign kickoff for his candidacy will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Twin City Church of Christ, located at 2101 Texas Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas. The election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For more information on Brian Matthews and his campaign, click here.

