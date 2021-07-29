Barber shop in Shreveport mall says they’ve been without AC for years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bos-Man’s Barber Society at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport says they have not had air conditioner for three years.

The shop has asked the mall to fix the unit and have had several interactions with management about the problem, with no resolution.

They say they are losing customers during the summer months because the heat feels too uncomfortable. Several barbers say they are almost at a breaking point.

“It just ain’t my customers, it’s everybody. I had a customer thought he died, he almost passed out. He woke up said it was hot. I don’t know if it was the a/c or internally but he was sweating,” said barber Jamarcus Anderson.

KSLA reached out to the mall office for comment, but the office was closed and their voicemail box was full. We also reached out to the mall owner, Brookfield Properties. The Director of Leasing Joseph Brown said he could not comment on a tenant and directed us back to the mall office.

