Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Barber shop in Shreveport mall says they’ve been without AC for years

Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.(KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bos-Man’s Barber Society at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport says they have not had air conditioner for three years.

The shop has asked the mall to fix the unit and have had several interactions with management about the problem, with no resolution.

They say they are losing customers during the summer months because the heat feels too uncomfortable. Several barbers say they are almost at a breaking point.

“It just ain’t my customers, it’s everybody. I had a customer thought he died, he almost passed out. He woke up said it was hot. I don’t know if it was the a/c or internally but he was sweating,” said barber Jamarcus Anderson.

KSLA reached out to the mall office for comment, but the office was closed and their voicemail box was full. We also reached out to the mall owner, Brookfield Properties. The Director of Leasing Joseph Brown said he could not comment on a tenant and directed us back to the mall office.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense; victim identified
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish
Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey spoke at a news conference regarding the...
Bossier Schools announce guidelines for upcoming school year; face coverings ‘strongly encouraged’ but not required

Latest News

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tramain Ware as a suspect in a shooting...
Police: Shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Brian Matthews is running for mayor of Texarkana, Texas.
Brian Matthews announces he’s running for mayor of Texarkana, Texas