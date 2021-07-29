Arkansas virus cases, hospitalizations continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ coronavirus cases and hospitalizations because of the virus are continuing to climb.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,703 new coronavirus cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased by 39 to 1,064.

The state’s cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks because of the delta variant and Arkansas’ low vaccination rate.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned a news conference Thursday as he and lawmakers face growing calls to lift the state’s ban on mask mandates in public schools.

Hutchinson has said a special session to address the issue is an option.

