22-year veteran with Texarkana Texas PD dies from COVID-19

Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.
Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its longtime officers.

Lt. Clay McClure, 54, a 22-year veteran of the force, died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19, the police department says. He leaves behind a wife and two children. The department says he worked as a patrol officer, supervisor, and narcotics investigator during his lengthy career.

“Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed,” said Chief Kevin Schutte.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Lieutenant Clay McClure passed away at a local hospital last night...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

He reportedly got sick sometime in early July and has been in a Texarkana area hospital fighting the virus.

