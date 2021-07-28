Yokem Connection
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more after an alleged trespasser was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on July 28 to the 3300 block of W. Caperton Street. That’s in the Queensborough neighborhood.

According to police on the scene, the residents of the home - an elderly couple, noticed someone hopping their fence on their home’s security camera system.

The male resident, armed with a gun, stepped outside to investigate.

The trespasser allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he fired two shots, striking the trespasser at least once, police say.

Medics responded shortly after officers were called to the scene. However, the trespasser had died.

The Caddo Coroner was called to the scene. No charges were filed. Detectives were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

