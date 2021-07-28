Yokem Connection
SPAR hosting Stuff the Van back-to-school supply drive

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive called Stuff the Van.

It’s taking place from July 23 to Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wildwood Park (7401 Jewella Ave.). Supplies can be dropped off during these times.

Donations of the following items are being collected:

  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Markers
  • Folders
  • Binders
  • Crayons
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Notebooks
  • Rulers
  • Erasers
  • Tape
  • Highlighters
  • Calculators
  • Backpacks

For more details about the drive, email Sharon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-673-7750.

