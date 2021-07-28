SPAR hosting Stuff the Van back-to-school supply drive
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive called Stuff the Van.
It’s taking place from July 23 to Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wildwood Park (7401 Jewella Ave.). Supplies can be dropped off during these times.
Donations of the following items are being collected:
- Pens
- Pencils
- Markers
- Folders
- Binders
- Crayons
- Glue
- Scissors
- Notebooks
- Rulers
- Erasers
- Tape
- Highlighters
- Calculators
- Backpacks
For more details about the drive, email Sharon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-673-7750.
