SPAR hosting Stuff the Van back-to-school supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) is hosting a back-to-school supply drive called Stuff the Van.

It’s taking place from July 23 to Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wildwood Park (7401 Jewella Ave.). Supplies can be dropped off during these times.

Donations of the following items are being collected:

Pens

Pencils

Markers

Folders

Binders

Crayons

Glue

Scissors

Notebooks

Rulers

Erasers

Tape

Highlighters

Calculators

Backpacks

For more details about the drive, email Sharon.Lewis@shreveportla.gov, or call 318-673-7750.

