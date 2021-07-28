Yokem Connection
Rising COVID-19 cases causing issues for ERs in the ArkLaTex

Rising COVID-19 cases are causing issues for many emergency rooms in the ArkLaTex.
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, emergency rooms across the ArkLaTex are seeing more and more patients.

This rise in patients is affecting ERs at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier. Health officials say it’s affecting patient care in other areas.

The CDC is calling the new rise in cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” This all comes as the Delta variant is becoming more and more prevalent and causing more cases.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett talked to hospital officials to find out if the rise in patients is causing longer wait times in the ER, among other issues.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from an ER physician at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, and officials from Ochsner.

