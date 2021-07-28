More Heat Advisories as scorching heat continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After dealing with scorching heat so far this week there is plenty more on the way for the ArkLaTex as we go through the rest of the week. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex again today as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will surge past the 105 degree mark. As we go through the rest of the week and the weekend you should expect this to continue across the region with high temperatures that could be stretching towards the 100 degree mark on Friday. Our next chance for relief from the heat will come in the form of a cold front that could move through the region early next week.

We are dealing with more Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex as the intense heat continues. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another hot day for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the mid and upper 70s this morning and will be moving up into the upper 90s this afternoon. Of course when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be closing in on the 110 degree mark which is why Heat Advisories are in place. There is only a marginal chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more of the same for the region. High temperatures will continue to be scorching with highs in the upper 90s and potentially reaching the 100 degree mark by Friday. Again when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be around 110 degrees during the afternoon. Don’t expect much in the way of relief in the form of showers through the end of the week either.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week we are tracking more heat followed by a potential cool down. Temperatures this weekend will still be near 100 degrees through Sunday so prepare for more insufferable heat. But on Monday we are tracking a potential cold front that could bring rain and a temporary drop in our temperatures so some relief may be in the cards for the region.

In the meantime though, this heat and humidity is not going anywhere! Have a great and cool Wednesday!

