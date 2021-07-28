Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Amanda Snellgrove, 42.
Bossier City woman reported missing arrested in Bowie County
The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot

Latest News

LA Tech is launching a program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's called...
LA Tech launches vaccination incentive program for students
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
Jesse C. Patton, DOB: 4/18/1976, is facing charges involving child porn and sexual abuse of...
Haughton man accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill