Louisiana Workforce Commission to offer vaccines at upcoming ‘Back to Work’ job fair in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to get people vaccinated, and get them back in to work, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to administer vaccines at a number of job fairs throughout the state in August.

The Back to Work job fairs will be held at eight locations statewide; the goal is to connect employers with potential employees and to help people find sustainable careers.

“Our mission is to put people to work but we have to do it safely,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “We see the numbers rising and want to make sure people have every opportunity to get this vaccine. This partnership will help folks find life-sustaining careers and a life-saving vaccine at the same time.”

One of the job fairs will be held in Shreveport on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Registration is not required, but is recommended to ensure enough vaccine supply on-site. Register to get the vaccine here.

Job fairs will also be held the same day in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and New Orleans.

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 is extremely contagious and getting vaccinated is key to slowing the spread and ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer for LDH. “We want to see people get back to work, but health and safety is our top priority. This partnership helps us get these safe and effective vaccines into job seekers to help ensure Louisiana has a healthy workforce.”

Find more information about the job fair here. And find more details from LDH about the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.