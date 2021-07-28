LA Tech launches vaccination incentive program for students

Yokem Connection
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is encouraging its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and to make the deal sweeter, they’re offering some incentives to students who roll up their sleeve.

On Tuesday, July 27, the university announced its new Get Your Shot to Win Big program, which will award various prizes to students who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When our students enter the drawing online, they will have the chance to win one of several prizes,” said Dr. Dickie Crawford, associate vice president for student advancement. “We also plan to provide vaccination opportunities on campus for those who have not yet received their shots.”

Students who participate could win:

  • Tuition and fees for one quarter
  • Apple iPad Pro
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Declining balance credit for on-campus dining
  • Bulldog Bundle credit for textbooks

More prizes could be added to this list as the program continues, Dr. Crawford says.

“We know that vaccination is the surest way to avoid a serious battle with COVID-19, especially with the new Delta variant,” said President Dr. Les Guice. “Our students will be big winners when they receive the vaccine, and this program will encourage them to engage in good health and safety measures as we approach the fall quarter.”

Drawings will begin Aug. 23. Winners’ vaccination status will be confirmed after their names are drawn.

“The more members of our campus community who get vaccinated now, the better chance we have at a normal fall quarter,” Dr. Guice said.

