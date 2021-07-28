Heat continues to build up through the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will have nothing in the way to cool down, so they will continue to soar through the weekend. It could be the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year.

This evening will be mostly quiet with little to no rain. There may only be one or two small showers. Otherwise it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will also be hot and will take time before they cool down. It should be in the 90s until sunset, then 80s until nighttime.

Overnight, it will be nice and dry with no rain. There will be partly cloudy conditions, so a few peeks at the stars will be likely. Temperatures will be very muggy and only cool to the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will go back up to the upper 90s with those high temperatures. So, expect more of the same heat. Make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day. Water is the best choice, even over other sport drinks. There will be about a 10% chance for a quick shower. So again, most of you will stay dry and not see a drop of rain. I would not rely on any rain to help cool temperatures down.

By this upcoming weekend, it will still be very hot. Possibly even hotter than what we had over the week. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since it is so hot for several days, I think we can safely call this the beginning of the “dog days of summer”. This weekend will also bring little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, the rain chance is not zero, but it is close. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot, so use extra caution while outside.

Know the signs of heat illness (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anytime soon, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

First alert to next week that there might be a switch in the weather pattern! We may turn things around to having less heat and more rain. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Monday and 30% Tuesday. From there, the rain will be possibly, but not significantly high. Temperatures though, will likely fall out of the 90s at least on Monday! Through the rest of the week, it should only warm up to the lower 90s, rather than near 100! So this is an improvement!

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week! Stay hydrated and cool in this heat!

