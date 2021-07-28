Haughton man accused of sexually abusing kids under 13

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Haughton is behind bars after being accused of a number of sex crimes.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says Jesse Patton, 45, was arrested Friday, July 23 by the sheriff’s office on charges of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, pornography involving juveniles, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

BPSO officials say Patton sexually abused kids under the age of 13. They also reportedly found images showing child sexual abuse on his various electronic devices. Detectives say there may be other victims they don’t know about yet, so anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Patton should call BPSO at 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

Sheriff Whittington is encouraging victims to come forward, even if the crime happened five, 10, or even 20 years ago. The statute of limitations on sexual crimes is 30 years after a victim turns 18.

Patton was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a bond of $650,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.