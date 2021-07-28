Employers looking to fill positions as federal pandemic unemployment benefits end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to end in just a few days for Louisiana residents, and many employers are looking to fill job positions in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, July 28, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana hosted a job fair to help those get back on their feet. Workforce Development Director Lynn Stevens says they are seeing more people seeking employment.

“Last time we did this, a few weeks ago we had 97 that came through that day before we opened the doors at 10 today. We had 42 people already here on site so I think the uptick is definitely there,” she said.

Stevens says right now there are at least 300 jobs available in the Shreveport area.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with those heading back to work for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

