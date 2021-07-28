Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Employers looking to fill positions as federal pandemic unemployment benefits end

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to end in just a few days for Louisiana residents, and many employers are looking to fill job positions in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, July 28, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana hosted a job fair to help those get back on their feet. Workforce Development Director Lynn Stevens says they are seeing more people seeking employment.

“Last time we did this, a few weeks ago we had 97 that came through that day before we opened the doors at 10 today. We had 42 people already here on site so I think the uptick is definitely there,” she said.

Stevens says right now there are at least 300 jobs available in the Shreveport area.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with those heading back to work for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Amanda Snellgrove, 42.
Bossier City woman reported missing arrested in Bowie County
The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot

Latest News

Cooper Tire building
Texarkana company adjusts workplace protocol following increased COVID-19 cases in state
The supply drive is taking place from July 23 to Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wildwood...
SPAR hosting Stuff the Van back-to-school supply drive
Rising COVID-19 cases are causing issues for many emergency rooms in the ArkLaTex.
Rising COVID-19 cases causing issues for ERs in the ArkLaTex
BPCC graduation postpone till fall
BPCC graduation postpone till fall