Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BR Penthouse Club gets $1.1M in federal pandemic grant, report says

Penthouse Club in Baton Rouge
Penthouse Club in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Penthouse Club, a Baton Rouge strip club, received $1.1 million from a federal grant program tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Baton Rouge Business Report on Wednesday, July 28.

Reporter Stephanie Riegel wrote that the money was part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of pandemic relief aid passed by Congress to help struggling performing arts venues.

It was unclear, however, how the business even qualified for the grant. The Baton Rouge Business Report article indicated SBA regulations clearly state that establishments “must not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” in order to be eligible for the program.

The gentleman’s club “got more money than the collective total landed by the Manship Theater, Louisiana Symphony Association, Theater Baton Rouge, LASM, Playmakers of Baton Rouge, and Opera Louisiane,” according to the report.

Owners of the Penthouse Club did not immediately reply to a request for comment, the publication reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Amanda Snellgrove, 42.
Bossier City woman reported missing arrested in Bowie County
The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot

Latest News

LA Tech is launching a program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's called...
LA Tech launches vaccination incentive program for students
Jesse C. Patton, DOB: 4/18/1976, is facing charges involving child porn and sexual abuse of...
Haughton man accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
The BBB has Facebook listed with an “F” rating, with a 1.1-star rating by consumers.
Better Business Bureau, Facebook users see increase in hacks
We are dealing with more Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex as the intense heat continues.
More Heat Advisories as scorching heat continues