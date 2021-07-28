Yokem Connection
BPCC postpones graduation ceremony, moves weekend event online

Bossier Parish Community College
Bossier Parish Community College
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College announces they have postponed the 2021 summer graduation ceremony due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

“While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the most prudent one for our campus community during this time. It is our hope that we will be able to reschedule it for a later date this fall with improved conditions,” said Associate Vice Chancellor of Institutional Effectiveness, Strategic Planning and Assessment and Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Holly French Hart.

The ‘Super Saturday’ event will now be held online on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“While we are disappointed that we are not able to welcome students to campus as planned, we will virtually connect on Microsoft Teams to assist students with completing the enrollment process,” said Dr. Teresa Jones, executive director of enrollment management.

