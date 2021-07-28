Bossier Schools to announce guidelines for upcoming 2021-2022 school year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At noon, Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will hold a noon news conference regarding the upcoming school year.

The news conference on Wednesday, July 28, will be held at the Bossier Instructional Center.

Downey will give an overview of the district’s operational guidelines during the new school year.

The guidance outlines the practices that will be followed as schools prepare to open on August 12.

KSLA News 12 will stream the event live at noon.

