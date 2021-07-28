Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier Schools to announce guidelines for upcoming 2021-2022 school year

Superintendent Mitch Downey will give an overview of the district’s operational guidelines...
Superintendent Mitch Downey will give an overview of the district’s operational guidelines during the new school year. The guidance outlines the practices that will be followed as schools prepare to open on August 12.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At noon, Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will hold a noon news conference regarding the upcoming school year.

The news conference on Wednesday, July 28, will be held at the Bossier Instructional Center.

Downey will give an overview of the district’s operational guidelines during the new school year.

The guidance outlines the practices that will be followed as schools prepare to open on August 12.

KSLA News 12 will stream the event live at noon.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
Javious Holden,17; Lajermanique Nichols, 19; LaJavion Nichols, 17
Jonesboro community mourns the loss of three teenagers
Amanda Snellgrove, 42.
Bossier City woman reported missing arrested in Bowie County
The intruder allegedly made a threatening move towards the resident. Fearing for his life, he...
SPD: Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser in self-defense
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot

Latest News

LA Tech is launching a program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's called...
LA Tech launches vaccination incentive program for students
Jesse C. Patton, DOB: 4/18/1976, is facing charges involving child porn and sexual abuse of...
Haughton man accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
The BBB has Facebook listed with an “F” rating, with a 1.1-star rating by consumers.
Better Business Bureau, Facebook users see increase in hacks
We are dealing with more Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex as the intense heat continues.
More Heat Advisories as scorching heat continues
We are tracking scorching heat through the weekend for the ArkLaTex.
Tracking unceasing heat for the ArkLaTex