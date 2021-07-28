Yokem Connection
Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, a body was found on a property in the northwest part of Webster parish.

Officials say the property owner located the body of a white male. He has not been identified at this time.

WPSO is working the case as a homicide and has transported the body to Arkansas for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

