Body found in northwest area of Webster Parish
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, a body was found on a property in the northwest part of Webster parish.
Officials say the property owner located the body of a white male. He has not been identified at this time.
WPSO is working the case as a homicide and has transported the body to Arkansas for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
