ArDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen Monday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after the discovery of a crack in a truss shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will soon reopen.

ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on Monday, Aug. 2, while contractors finish the work.

Contractors are expected to complete phase three of plating by Friday, July 30.

“They will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, and remove equipment and barriers, starting with the eastbound direction,” the release stated. “They will do this one side at a time to maintain the safest scenario for the workers.”

ArDOT plans to reopen all eastbound lanes by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. All westbound lanes are scheduled to reopen sometime Friday, Aug. 6.

“Back in May, we speculated that it would be the end of July, first of August to work through all the phases needed to reopen the bridge,” said TDOT Commissioner Bright. “We did not know then what all would be involved, but what I do know is we have all been fortunate to have had a great team that personally took on this project and worked tirelessly to safely reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

On May 11, an ARDOT consultant discovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge.

