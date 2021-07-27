Webster Parish students can get free school supplies at upcoming back-to-school bash

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish School Board is hosting a back-to-school bash for students so they can get free school supplies ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The event will be held Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harper Pathway to Excellence, located at 618 Germantown Rd.

Supplies will be given to Webster Parish students in pre-k through 12th grade. The event will be held as a drive-thru.

