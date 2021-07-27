Yokem Connection
United Way of Greater Texarkana holds 12th annual Stuff the Bus event ahead of new school year

The United Way of Greater Texarkana is holding its 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.
The United Way of Greater Texarkana is holding its 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana is stepping up once again to help provide school supplies for students in need.

This is the 12th year the non-profit has held its Stuff the Bus campaign. The organization relies on donations for the campaign; this year, they’re asking for monetary donations as well though.

The goal is to stuff more than 1,900 backpacks with school supplies for kids in the area attending 16 different school districts in both Arkansas and Texas.

Monetary donations can be made online at the United Way’s website.

